‘Funky Beez’ gives back to community while combating food waste

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Food insecurity is on the rise in the country. Although community members are trying to do their part to combat that, food waste is also another issue.

After being open for three months, “Funky Beez” in Vestal is trying to combat both.

“We just want people to know that when we have leftovers you can come here and get them,” General Manager Felicia Davis said. “You can knock on the window, you say ‘I’m here for the friend’s box,’ let us know how many you want: One of them or all of them and they’re yours, no questions asked.”

Davis and the owner Bill Stewart realized, at the end of the night they would have hot dogs and baked potatoes left and it felt like a huge waste to throw it out instead of helping their community.

“We simply offered it up on our Facebook page and we started thinking about how much community support we’ve received and how much the community has been kind to us and we wanted to give back in the way that made the most sense,” Davis said.

The first time they posted about the box, it got shared into the triple digits. They waited eagerly for their first person to show up.

“When the first person came, we cheered,” Davis said. “We were like ‘Oh my Gosh that’s fantastic.’ Then we posted it the second night and we waited and someone came. And that is truly the joy.”

Stewart said when opening Funky Beez, his goal was to give back to the community.

“I want to be known to other people as somebody who is generous and kind and I hope that we make people feel good,” Stewart said.

The pair decided to stay open through December, as requested by customers, and will be giving away the friends box until they close.

The Binghamton Bulldogs saw Funky Beez’s good deed and decided to donate a bunch of food, so that at the end of the night when people come for the leftovers, they now have other options as well.

