Here’s what frost is

By Connor Thompson
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The weather is getting cooler, and that means the Southern Tier can expect to see frost develop soon.

Frost is very similar to dew, where it forms when the water vapor content is greater than the atmosphere. The difference, is that frost is in the frozen state, as opposed to dew, which is in the liquid state.

Frost forms generally around 36 degrees Fahrenheit, and this can lead to some damage to leaves, and bloom drops during the spring. Compare this with a freeze, which occurs at 32 degrees Fahrenheit or below, and completely kills plants.

The Southern Tier has yet to see a Frost Advisory so far this fall season, and we may not get one. This is because the growing season ends on October 15. If the region gets past that date, the National Weather Service will not issue advisories or warnings for cold temperatures.

Some areas will develop some patchy frost over the coming days, so any sensitive plants that you might have, it wouldn’t be the worse idea to bring them in.

