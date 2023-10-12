Hours-old baby boy left in a box at fire station over the weekend

FILE - According to Omaha Fire Battalion Chief Coby Werner, a baby boy was found at the front...
FILE - According to Omaha Fire Battalion Chief Coby Werner, a baby boy was found at the front door of Station No. 21 around 5 a.m. Saturday.(Pexels)
By Gina Dvorak and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) – A newborn was left in a box at the front door of a fire station in Omaha, Nebraska, over the weekend.

According to Omaha Fire Battalion Chief Coby Werner, a baby boy was found at the front door of Station No. 21 around 5 a.m. Saturday.

“The baby appeared to be a few hours old and in good health,” Werner said in an email.

Fire department medics assessed the health of the infant before he was taken to the hospital for further examination.

The Omaha Police Department was also notified in order to investigate the abandonment. Under state law, a person of any age can drop off an infant 30 days old or younger at a hospital and not be prosecuted.

According to the Department of Health and Human Services, 4 infants less than a year old have been surrendered under Nebraska’s “Safe Haven” law, which went into effect after a special Unicameral session in 2008.

In that same timeframe, nearly 200 infants less than a year old have been considered abandoned.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Endicott man found dead in Vestal
Broome County issues emergency order prohibiting use of NYC housing vouchers
4063 Brinkman Rd. Fire
Home damaged by flames in Town of Binghamton
The eight tennis courts are located on the corner of Beethoven Street and Seminary Avenue.
New tennis courts at Recreation Park honor Harper Stantz
A smart meter is installed in Vestal October 9.
A firsthand view at how NYSEG installs smart meters

Latest News

Majority Leader Steve Scalise, R-La., leaves after a closed-door meeting of House Republicans...
Scalise must sway skeptical GOP colleagues as he tries to round up the votes to be the House speaker
Neighbors in a South Carolina community proved that a little bit of compassion goes a long way....
Woman takes down Halloween casket display after learning neighbor has lung cancer: ‘Kindness is free
FILE - United Auto Workers members hold picket signs near a General Motors Assembly Plant in...
Auto workers escalate strike, walking out at Ford’s largest factory and threatening Stellantis
Sen. Bob Menendez leaves federal court, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth...
New indictment charges Sen. Bob Menendez with being an unregistered agent of the Egyptian government
A sale sign stands outside a condominium complex along Speer Boulevard Wednesday, Sept. 27,...
The average long-term US mortgage rate surges to 7.57%, holding at highest level since 2000