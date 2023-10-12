Ithaca Police investigating deadly shooting

ITHACA, NY (WBNG) -- One person was killed in an early morning shooting in the City of Ithaca, police said.

Officers responded to the area of North Plain Street and West Seneca Street for a report of gunshots around 3:45 a.m. on Thursday. At the scene, police found the body of Ernest Lankford, 45, of Ithaca. His body had apparent gunshot wounds.

The Ithaca Police Department said the homicide appears to not be a random act. A suspect was not named.

The investigation into the crime is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Ithaca Police Department as soon as possible. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office and New York State Police assisted officers.

