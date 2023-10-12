Lawmakers urge Gov. Hochul to sign ‘Direct Pay Bill’ for EMS

By Kevin Quinn
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, NY (WBNG) -- Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo (D, 123) was joined by local leaders in a call to action on Thursday.

The call to action urged Governor Kathy Hochul to sign the Direct Pay Bill into law to support Emergency Medical Services, or EMS, providers. Leaders said many communities are struggling to provide EMS to the residents for a variety of reasons including the current EMS reimbursement process.

The Chenango County Fire Coordinator Matt Beckwith expressed his issue with the matter.

“Twenty-seven% of our write-offs are payments that our patients have received that they have not forwarded on to us,” said Beckwith. “For us, that’s a huge number, that’s tens of thousands of dollars a year.”

The direct pay aims to change the way EMS providers are paid. This allows for insurers to be billed directly and receive payment directly.

Officials said this change will also guarantee providers receive critical resources to do their jobs safely.

