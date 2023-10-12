Man indicted on rape, sexual abuse, predatory sexual assault charges facing a century in prison

DELHI, NY (WBNG) -- The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office announced that a Oneonta man is facing more than 100 years in prison for multiple charges involving sex crimes against children.

The district attorney’s office said a 12-count indictment accuses Mark Archer, 38, of sexual abuse in the first degree and alleges that he subjected three different to sexual abuse. All three of the children are under the age of 11.

The office said Archer was also indicted for two counts of rape in the first degree, based upon allegations that he engaged in sexual intercourse on two separate occasions with a child under the age off 11-years-old.

Counts seven and eight of the indictment accuse Archer of criminal sexual act in the first degree and say he subjected a child, under the age of 11, to anal sexual contact on two separate occasions.

He is also facing four separate counts of predatory sexual assault against a child for the alleged sexual abuse of a child under 13-year-old.

Archer was remanded to the Delaware County Correctional Facility in lieu of $75,000 cash bail or $750,00 bind. The case is scheduled for a conference on Oct. 30.

