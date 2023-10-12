Matthew’s 5th annual Walkathon raises record breaking $129,00 for charity

(Matthews Auto Group)
By Mikayla Carney
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) -- The Matthews Walkathon was a huge success this past weekend bringing in a record-breaking $129,798 raised for 10 local children’s charities.

Matthews Auto Group has 15 locations within Upstate NY and Northeast Pa, together they were able to raise the most money for its fifth annual event. The charities will be distributed amongst Binghamton, Syracuse, Rochester, Norwich, Schenectady and Scranton Pa.

More than 1,700 walkers registered while pledging more than 9,000 miles.

Below is a list of recipients and the award amount.

  • GiGi’s Playhouse: $31,925
  • Things of my Very Own in Schenectady: $26,102
  • Handicapped Children’s Association: $11,223
  • Chenango County Child Advocacy Center in Norwich: $11,172
  • Mom’s House: $10,347
  • Upstate Golisano‘s Children’s Hospital: $9,077
  • University of Rochester Golisano: $7,777
  • St. Joesphs Center in Scranton, Pa.: $7,727
  • Lourdes Camp Hope for Kids: $6,217
  • A Room to Heal: $4,467

Matthews Auto Group donated $10 per mile for every mile walked by registered participants, to the charities or charities of the walkers choosing up to $100,000. Matthews also matched cash donations up to 25,000 for a maximum donation of 150,000. 100% of the proceeds will be donated.

Two of Matthews Auto Groups own employees walked over 100 miles in just two days. Since the start of the Walkathon, Matthews has raised more than $399,798. Next year’s event is currently planned for Oct. 5, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Endicott man found dead in Vestal
4063 Brinkman Rd. Fire
Home damaged by flames in Town of Binghamton
Broome County issues emergency order prohibiting use of NYC housing vouchers
Ithaca Police investigating deadly shooting
A smart meter is installed in Vestal October 9.
A firsthand view at how NYSEG installs smart meters

Latest News

Parent charged for yelling at students who allegedly bullied children
‘Coaching For Her’ looks to change narrative on female coaching
UAW strikes impact car repairs for mechanics and dealerships
Binghamton City Council unanimously votes in favor of $7.25 million bond ordinance to keep Rumble Ponies in Binghamton
Mirabito Stadium
City Council unanimously votes for $7.25 million bond ordinance to keep Rumble Ponies in Binghamton