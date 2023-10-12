Matthew’s 5th annual Walkathon raises record breaking $129,00 for charity

(WBNG) -- The Matthews Walkathon was a huge success this past weekend bringing in a record-breaking $129,798 raised for 10 local children’s charities.

Matthews Auto Group has 15 locations within Upstate NY and Northeast Pa, together they were able to raise the most money for its fifth annual event. The charities will be distributed amongst Binghamton, Syracuse, Rochester, Norwich, Schenectady and Scranton Pa.

More than 1,700 walkers registered while pledging more than 9,000 miles.

Below is a list of recipients and the award amount.

GiGi’s Playhouse: $31,925

Things of my Very Own in Schenectady: $26,102

Handicapped Children’s Association: $11,223

Chenango County Child Advocacy Center in Norwich: $11,172

Mom’s House: $10,347

Upstate Golisano‘s Children’s Hospital: $9,077

University of Rochester Golisano: $7,777

St. Joesphs Center in Scranton, Pa.: $7,727

Lourdes Camp Hope for Kids: $6,217

A Room to Heal: $4,467

Matthews Auto Group donated $10 per mile for every mile walked by registered participants, to the charities or charities of the walkers choosing up to $100,000. Matthews also matched cash donations up to 25,000 for a maximum donation of 150,000. 100% of the proceeds will be donated.

Two of Matthews Auto Groups own employees walked over 100 miles in just two days. Since the start of the Walkathon, Matthews has raised more than $399,798. Next year’s event is currently planned for Oct. 5, 2024.

