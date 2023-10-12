Milky Way may be missing mass after stars seen behaving strangely, study says

Scientists are learning that the galaxy may be 'lighter' than originally thought.
Scientists are learning that the galaxy may be 'lighter' than originally thought.(NASA / JPL-Caltech / Susan Stolovy (SSC/Caltech) et al.)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Scientists have determined our galaxy may weigh less than previously thought.

Weighing a galaxy is a complicated process that involves measuring the speed at which stellar bodies travel and extrapolating from there to determine a galaxy’s total mass.

Researchers now believe our galaxy is the weight of trillions of suns combined lighter.

They arrived at this hypothesis using recent measurements from the European Space Agency’s Gaia satellite.

The measurements show suspiciously slow-moving stars on the outskirts of the Milky Way.

The new findings have profound implications for scientists’ understanding of dark matter.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Endicott man found dead in Vestal
4063 Brinkman Rd. Fire
Home damaged by flames in Town of Binghamton
Broome County issues emergency order prohibiting use of NYC housing vouchers
Ithaca Police investigating deadly shooting
A smart meter is installed in Vestal October 9.
A firsthand view at how NYSEG installs smart meters

Latest News

FILE - United Auto Workers members hold picket signs near a General Motors Assembly Plant in...
Ford says it’s at the limit of how much it can spend to get new contract with striking autoworkers
Public Service Commission approves halved NYSEG rate hikes
Here’s what frost is
Sen. Bob Menendez leaves federal court, Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth...
New indictment charges Sen. Bob Menendez with being an unregistered agent of the Egyptian government
UAW strikes impact car repairs for mechanics and dealerships