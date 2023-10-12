Parent charged for yelling at students who allegedly bullied children

COLESVILLE (WBNG) -- A parent was charged with 27 counts of endangering the welfare of a child after entering a school bus and screaming and threatening seated students whom he said bullied his children.

Around 3 p.m. on Oct. 12, Broome County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Cumber Road in the Town of Colesville for an adult man causing a disturbance on a school bus.

According to witnesses and video, the parent entered the bus and began yelling, screaming, swearing and threatening juveniles on the school bus regarding an incident of an alleged bullying incident.

The parent singled out two students and entered their bus seats to yell at them, the sheriff’s office said. The bus was occupied by nearly 30 students who ranged from elementary to high schoolers. The incident lasted five minutes.

“As a father, I fully recognize the deep-seated instinct to want to protect your children, but this individual’s conduct was completely inappropriate, dangerous and just plain wrong,” said Sheriff Fred Akshar. “I urge all parents who suspect that their children are victims of bullying to do the right thing and work with their school districts to make sure the appropriate measures are taken to end it.”

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

