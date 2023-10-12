Public Service Commission approves halved NYSEG rate hikes

(WBNG) -- The New York State Public Service Commission approved a modified version of NYSEG’s rate hikes up through 2025 on Thursday.

The PSC approved the rate increases just one day after New York State lawmakers urged it to reject the three-year delivery rate increases. Lawmakers were concerned over the double-digit rate hikes for NYSEG customers.

NYSEG President & CEO Trish Nilson defended the rate increases in a news release, claiming that the move would benefit customers.

“Our mission is to serve our customers safely and reliably,” said NYSEG and RG&E President and CEO Trish Nilsen. “The Reliable Energy New York plan will allow us to make critical investments in our gas and electric infrastructure to improve reliability, expand our energy efficiency offerings, execute on important pilots to test new technologies to support our green energy future, and provide additional assistance to those who need it.”

According to Hochul, NYSEG was unable to deploy the full rate increase. Instead, it will have to make do with only increasing rates by 50% of its initial proposal. Still, the governor maintained somber about the approval.

“I recognize the final electric rates are still likely to strain household budgets across New York,” said Hochul. “Energy affordability is a top priority, and I will always act to protect New Yorkers.”

Hochul noted that $400 million has been secured in the state budget to provide relief to customers who are impacted by the higher electricity bills. She said Albany is expanding its eligibility for utility affordability programs to include all median-income households.

The Public Service Commission said under the new rate plan, NYSEG electrical customers using 600kWh per month would see an average total monthly bill increase of $9.94 or 10.3% in November. $8.88 or 8.4% in May 2024 and $11.34 or 9.9% in May 2025.

Gas customers using an average of 100 therms per month would see an average monthly bill increase of $4.96 or 3.6% in November. A $2.13 increase or 1.5% in the second year. And a $4.10 increase or 2.9% in the third year.

