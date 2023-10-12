Rain chances vary for the start of the weekend

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear and chilly. Isolated frost possible. Low: 34-42

Friday: Sun through midday with more clouds later in the day. High: 55-60

Friday Night: Overcast. Some light rain could arrive toward morning. Low: 40-46

Forecast Discussion:

Partly cloudy skies tonight are expected to bring chilly conditions tonight. Lows will range from the mid 30s to low 40s. Some frost is possible.

Friday looks dry with sun and clouds turning cloudy late. The day is dry.

Low pressure will be diving south of the area Saturday. Rain is likely Saturday near and south of Binghamton, but rain chances look to decrease northeast away from Binghamton. There could be a very sharp gradient in rainfall from northeast to southwest; with higher totals southwest.

Sunday has trended drier today, but we are still keeping a few showers in the forecast just to be safe. Again, if that trend continues tomorrow, we may be able to reduce, or remove rain chances altogether.

Early to mid next week looks quiet and seasonable with highs in the low 50s. There is a very small chance of a few showers each day, but the chance is only 20%

