A typical Fall day
Weekend rain & showers
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. A couple of afternoon showers are possible, mainly north. 0-T” 20%
High 60 (56-62) Wind S becoming NW 3-8 mph
THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Low 38 (32-40) Wind NW 3-8 mph
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, increasing clouds. High 58 (54-60) Wind NNW 5-10 mph
FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 42 Wind N Calm-5 mph
SATRUDAY: Cloudy with rain and showers. 80% High 52 Low 40
SUNDAY: Cloudy with showers. 30% High 52 Low 42
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 20% High 52 Low 42
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 20% High 52 Low 42
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy.
We still have that low sitting to our north, but it is beginning to move east. We’ll have
partly cloudy in the forecast today. As we’ve seen the pasts few days, there could be a couple
of afternoon showers across our northern locations. With partly cloudy skies and light winds,
there could be some patchy frost tonight.
A little more sunshine Friday, but as a low moves in from the west, clouds will increase.
We’ll have mostly cloudy skies Friday night.
A change in the forecast. As the low to our west moves in, we’ll have rain for Saturday. There
will be a better chance of a steady rain over NEPA with showers across our NY counties.
An upper level low will move through Monday and Tuesday. This will give us clouds and showers.
Mostly cloudy skies and seasonably cool Wednesday.
