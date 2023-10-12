A typical Fall day

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. A couple of afternoon showers are possible, mainly north. 0-T” 20%

High 60 (56-62) Wind S becoming NW 3-8 mph

wbng (wbng)

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Patchy frost. Low 38 (32-40) Wind NW 3-8 mph

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy, increasing clouds. High 58 (54-60) Wind NNW 5-10 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 42 Wind N Calm-5 mph

SATRUDAY: Cloudy with rain and showers. 80% High 52 Low 40

SUNDAY: Cloudy with showers. 30% High 52 Low 42

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 20% High 52 Low 42

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 20% High 52 Low 42

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy.

We still have that low sitting to our north, but it is beginning to move east. We’ll have

partly cloudy in the forecast today. As we’ve seen the pasts few days, there could be a couple

of afternoon showers across our northern locations. With partly cloudy skies and light winds,

there could be some patchy frost tonight.

A little more sunshine Friday, but as a low moves in from the west, clouds will increase.

We’ll have mostly cloudy skies Friday night.

A change in the forecast. As the low to our west moves in, we’ll have rain for Saturday. There

will be a better chance of a steady rain over NEPA with showers across our NY counties.

An upper level low will move through Monday and Tuesday. This will give us clouds and showers.

Mostly cloudy skies and seasonably cool Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.