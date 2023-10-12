UAW strikes impact car repairs for mechanics and dealerships

By Keith Jouganatos
Published: Oct. 12, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- In recent times with the UAW strikes, many auto dealerships and mechanic shops have felt the effects of the picketing.

Rather than randomly striking facilities across the nation, auto workers are targeting the distribution centers that ship parts to dealerships. While the manufacturing of vehicles is not stopping, the strikes could interfere with people trying to get cars repaired.

Technician and repairman at Mavis Discount Tire Marcello Iacono explained the difficulties the strike brought to the business.

“What’s very hard for us right now is that with ordering parts for cars today it all depends on the make, model it could be days out until we see a part if the customer wants the car today,” said Iacono. “It’s going to be really difficult to tell them ‘Hey listen it’s all depending on parts availability if those parts are not available we can’t continue our job’.”

If all mechanics start ordering the same parts to stock up due to the strike, the backup could become even larger.

