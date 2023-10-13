$475,220 awarded to Chenango Forks CSD to tackle school violence

CHENANGO FORKS (WBNG) -- The Chenango Forks Central School District received a significant financial boost to tackle school violence earlier this week.

The district received more than $470,000 in funding from the “United States Bureau of Justice Assistance” under the “BJA Fiscal Year 2023 Preventing School Violence Initiative.” The funding is meant to bolster safety measures within the kindergarten through 12 educational settings to ensure a secure environment for students and staff.

The Superintendent of Chenango Forks School District Tom Burkhardt shared that the school plans to take a social emotional approach to help students.

“On more of the proactive side of things looking at students’ social emotional wellness as well as some character education to reduce any at risk behaviors for our students and to help them grow up fully actuated.” said Burkhardt.

The school district will use the funding to implement five initiatives aimed at enhancing safety, character development and preparedness for any potential challenges.

