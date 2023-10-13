Binghamton’s NWS lead meteorologist earns certification as ‘Incident Meteorologist’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Weather is a large factor in natural disasters, especially wildfires which is why the “I-Met” is an important role. Incident Meteorologist are sent to natural disasters to help the teams and community create the safest plan possible.

The process to become an I-Met takes roughly three years, many modules, courses and training sessions in order to get certified.

The Binghamton National Weather Services, or BNWS, lead meteorologist Michael Kistner took the steps and is now certified as an I-Met. In order to complete certification, Kistner was deployed to multiple natural disasters. He said that he was excited to get his certification and is ready to help communities.

“When you finally complete it, man that’s a good feeling,” said Kistner. “It is a really awesome feeling to accomplish something and now know that I can go anywhere, any time a moment’s notice and really make a difference and help out.”

Kistner shared that following his time in the military and working for the National Weather Service for 13 years, this had always been a goal. He explained that it was a very cool feeling to be able to complete the certification but also to help out first responders and community members on each deployment he joined.

