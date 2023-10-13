Dog Walking Forecast--Pepper

wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, turning partly cloudy. High 58 (54-60) Wind NW 5-10 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with increasing clouds. Showers after midnight. Low 40 (36-42)

Wind N Calm-5 mph

A little more sunshine Friday, but as a low moves in from the west, clouds will increase.

We’ll have mostly cloudy skies Friday night. There will be a few showers after midnight.

As the low to our west moves in, we’ll have rain for Saturday. There

will be a better chance of a steady rain over NEPA with showers across our northeastern counties.

An upper level low will move through Monday and Tuesday. This will give us clouds and showers.

Some showers linger into Wednesday.

We’ll have partly cloudy skies Thursday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ithaca Police investigating deadly shooting
Parent charged for yelling at students who allegedly bullied children
Endicott man found dead in Vestal
4063 Brinkman Rd. Fire
Home damaged by flames in Town of Binghamton
Broome County issues emergency order prohibiting use of NYC housing vouchers

Latest News

wbng
Dog Walking Forecast--Penny
wbng
Dog Walking Forecast--Chloe
wbng
Dog Walking Forecast--Dallas
wbng
Dog Walking Forecast--Cooper