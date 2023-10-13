Dog Walking Forecast--Pepper

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, turning partly cloudy. High 58 (54-60) Wind NW 5-10 mph

wbng (wbng)

FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with increasing clouds. Showers after midnight. Low 40 (36-42)

Wind N Calm-5 mph

A little more sunshine Friday, but as a low moves in from the west, clouds will increase.

We’ll have mostly cloudy skies Friday night. There will be a few showers after midnight.

As the low to our west moves in, we’ll have rain for Saturday. There

will be a better chance of a steady rain over NEPA with showers across our northeastern counties.

An upper level low will move through Monday and Tuesday. This will give us clouds and showers.

Some showers linger into Wednesday.

We’ll have partly cloudy skies Thursday.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.