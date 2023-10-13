‘Hullabloo Farm Sanctuary’ rescues 2 male calves & asking the public for help in selecting names

OWEGO (WBNG) -- When a female cow on a dairy farm gives birth, their babies, calves, are taken from them immediately but in a males case, the baby is slaughtered immediately. This is because male cows cannot produce milk, so they are not needed on a dairy farm.

Farm sanctuaries around the country have been making efforts to save these male calves. “Hullabaloo Farm Sanctuary” located in Owego has joined the efforts as they gave two male calves a new home.

Public Relations Manager Eleri Rodrigues shared her feelings towards the treatment of male calves.

“It’s the kind of thing where, whenever anyone sees a cute animal, they’re like ‘Oh, it’s so cute,’” Rodrigues said. “They don’t put the dots together of, yes it’s a cute baby cow and they’re not being treated well.”

Rodrigues said Hullabaloo believes knowledge is power and they want to bring awareness to what people may not see behind the scenes.

“It’s about where they are getting the food they are eating,” Rodrigues said. “I think it’ll just be better. Animals don’t deserve to be treated that way.”

She said the two boys have opened up immensely as they get more comfortable and even have their own little quirks.

“He’ll run around, and hell walk straight up to you. And this guy is super, super shy and he’s protective of his friend. They’re a dynamic duo.”

Hullabaloo names all of its animals after superheroes and is now letting the community get the chance to name the two new cows. If you sign up for its Patreon and donate $10 or more a month, you will get to vote on the names on Oct. 16.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.