‘Night of Hope’ with Moms House

By WBNG Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- “Moms House” will be celebrating 35 years of helping single parents achieve their academic goals and brighter future for their family.

The “Night of Hope” event will on Oct. 19 at Traditions at the Glenn in Johnson City. The event cost $65, cocktail hour will be from 6 to 9 p.m. and dinner will be served from 5 to 9 p.m. For more information, email the following: Momshouseny9@gmail.com or call 607 644 9972.

