President Biden promotes clean energy agenda

By Jon Decker and Arielle Hawkins
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - President Biden in Philadelphia today – promoting more investments by the Biden Administration in his clean energy agenda.  The President announcing seven regional clean hydrogen hubs that the Energy Department claims will accelerate the domestic market for low-cost, clean hydrogen.  White House Correspondent Jon Decker has the story.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parent charged for yelling at students who allegedly bullied children
Ithaca Police investigating deadly shooting
Endicott man found dead in Vestal
Broome County issues emergency order prohibiting use of NYC housing vouchers
Man indicted on rape, sexual abuse, predatory sexual assault charges facing a century in prison

Latest News

Joran Van Der Sloot scheduled for change of plea hearing next week
Joran Van Der Sloot scheduled for change of plea hearing next week
Joran van der Sloot is awaiting trial for federal charges of wire fraud and extortion.
Joran van der Sloot scheduled for change of plea hearing, sentencing
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee and a staunch ally of former...
Republicans pick Jim Jordan as nominee for House speaker, putting job within the Trump ally’s reach
A federal judge on Friday denied a bid by immigration advocates to prohibit U.S. officials from...
Judge denies bid to prohibit US border officials from turning back asylum-seekers at land crossings
People returning to the U.S. from war-torn Israel meet with family members.
People returning to U.S. from war-torn Israel meet with family members