Public Service Commission approves NYSEG’s Reliable Energy New York Plan: How will this effect customers?

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- NYSEG customers may see changes to their monthly bill after the Public Service Commission passed the company’s Reliable Energy New York plan on Thursday.

CEO Trish Nilsen said the new plan involves monthly utility bill increases, but additional charges will be under $10 a month.

Nilsen added that if anyone is struggling with an increased payment to reach out to NYSEG for assistance.

One thing that will help customers be more aware of their energy usage and monthly rates is the ongoing installation of new smart meters.

“Customers know that we are installing smart meters across the service area,” said Nilsen. “As we continue that program over the next two years that smart meter is going to help customers watch their energy use and make wise energy decisions.”

State lawmakers like Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo (D, 123) and State Senator Lea Webb (D, 52) called for the Public Service Commission to reject rate increases.

Now that they’ve passed, both were happy to see the agreed rate hikes lower than originally proposed. However, they said there’s more work to be done to make sure future upgrades will not equal higher rate hikes.

“Those are important steps,” said Webb. “However, we still have to come up with a more equitable financial plan when it comes to our public utilities.”

“This transition is going to be very expensive and most improvements have come from the utility bill,” said Lupardo. “We have to make sure our colleagues understand there is a breaking point that we’re going to reach. In the meantime, we’re focused on helping people with high utility bills who can’t afford them and getting them the money that they need.”

As part of the plan, the company will be making upgrades to infrastructure, modernizing technology and enabling the usage of more renewable energy options.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.