A sunny end to the work week
Rain for some of us this weekend
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny, turning partly cloudy. High 58 (54-60) Wind NW 5-10 mph
FRIDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with increasing clouds. Showers after midnight. Low 40 (36-42)
Wind N Calm-5 mph
SATRUDAY: Cloudy with rain and showers. 0-.50″ (1.00″) 80% High 50 (46-52) Wind E 3-8 mph
SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain tapering to showers. Breezy. 0-.05″ Low 40
Wind N 10-15 mph
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 30% High 52 Low 42
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 20% High 52 Low 44
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 20% High 54 Low 40
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 20% High 54 Low 40
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy.
A little more sunshine Friday, but as a low moves in from the west, clouds will increase.
We’ll have mostly cloudy skies Friday night. There will be a few showers after midnight.
As the low to our west moves in, we’ll have rain for Saturday. There
will be a better chance of a steady rain over NEPA with showers across our northeastern counties.
An upper level low will move through Monday and Tuesday. This will give us clouds and showers.
Some showers linger into Wednesday.
We’ll have partly cloudy skies Thursday.
