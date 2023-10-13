Wet start to the weekend for some areas

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5pm Newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Tonight: Clouds increase. Perhaps a shower toward morning. Low: 41-46

Saturday: Chance of rain is 90% near Binghamton, 100% southwest and 20% northeast. Steadiest rain expected near and south/southwest of Binghamton. Some areas northeast may not see any rain at all. High: 45-51

Saturday Night: Showers taper. Low: 39-44

Forecast Discussion:

Clouds will increase tonight and we should stay dry through the early morning hours when the chance of rain will increase.

Low pressure will be diving south of the area Saturday. Rain is likely near and south of Binghamton, but rain chances look to decrease northeast away from Binghamton. There could be a very sharp gradient in rainfall from northeast to southwest; with higher totals southwest. Some locations well northeast could miss out on the rain altogether. Rainfall will range from perhaps just a few drops to as much 0.50-0.75″ southwest of Binghamton.

Sunday remains a bit unsettled, and we are still keeping a few showers in the forecast just to be safe.

Early to mid next week looks quiet and seasonable with highs in the low 50s. There is a very small chance of a few showers each day, but the chance is only 20%

Wet start to the weekend for some areas
