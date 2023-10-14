Remaining cool and cloudy for Sunday

Tonight: Cloudy with showers off and on. Cool. Low: 37-44.

Sunday: Mainly cloudy. A few showers. Chilly. High: 45-52.

Sunday Night: Cloudy. Low: 37-44.

Monday: Limited sunshine. A bit warmer. High: 54. Low: 44.

Tuesday: Partial sun. High: 56. Low: 41.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. More seasonable. High: 60. Low: 42.

Thursday: Sun and clouds. High: 63. Low: 46.

Friday: Cloudy. Mild. High: 64. Low: 48.

Saturday: Cloudy with showers. Chance of rain 40%. High: 57. Low: 45.

Forecast Discussion:

Rain will continue off and on throughout the evening and early overnight. Clouds will remain heavy, with lows falling into the low-40s, with some spots dropping into the mid-to-upper 30s. Some frost is possible in these regions.

Sunday will remain mostly dry, albeit under cloudy skies. A few lake-enhanced rain showers are possible during the afternoon, but rainfall amounts will be minor. Highs will remain below average, with highs only reaching the upper 40s.

A warming pattern arrives on Monday as the upper-level trough weakens. This will allow for a bit more sunshine to return, as well as more seasonable temperatures. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will reach the mid-50s under partial sunshine.

A weak area of high pressure arrives on Wednesday, which will allow for sunshine and highs nearing 60. Highs will remain in the 60s for both Thursday and Friday, but both days will see more clouds. A cold front will cross on Saturday, setting off showers and slightly cooler temperatures, with highs climbing into the mid-50s.

