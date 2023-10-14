Skateboarder killed after being struck by vehicle

LANSING, NY (WBNG) -- Deputies from the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office, along with Fire and EMS, were dispatched to the area of Warrem Road and Hillcrest Road in the Town of Lansing for a reported motor vehicle collision with injuries on Friday evening.

The Sheriff’s Office said that upon arrival, deputies found a male victim lying on the road unconscious and not breathing. Deputies and Fire/EMS personnel began life-saving actions until the victim was taken to a local hospital.

A preliminary on-scene investigation revealed that the victim was riding a motorized skateboard northbound on Warren Road. The vehicle struck the skateboarder from behind.

The vehicle’s driver immediately stopped and called 911 for help while remaining on the scene of the accident, cooperating fully during the investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office said that the victim, whose identity is being withheld at this time, was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Deputies remained on the scene of the accident for several hours while the New York State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit responded to reconstruct and document the scene.

