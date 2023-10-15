A21 hosts global Walk for Freedom to fight human trafficking

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A21 Binghamton gathered organizers, volunteers and residents together at the Martin Luther King Promenade on Wall St. in Binghamton for a global Walk for Freedom to fight human trafficking on Saturday.

Participants took part in a worldwide movement and walked about two miles silently throughout the city in solidarity with those caught in modern-day slavery.

Organizers of A21 gave speeches and a victim of human trafficking spoke on her encounter of being trafficked for three years.

“It’s so important for survivors to tell their stories because otherwise, we don’t know what this looks like,” said Broome Education and Outreach Specialist Stephanie Mix. “If we don’t know somebody who has been through it or if we don’t know somebody who has dealt with this situation before, then we don’t know what this problem looks like. "

Walk For Freedom is an annual day of global awareness and local action in the fight against human trafficking, reaching hundreds of cities and towns right across the world with the important message that modern-day slavery still exists, and it’s often hidden in plain sight.

Participants will be walking in single-file lines all over the world, in local towns, through busy intersections and city centers, on dirt tracks in crowded villages, along bridges, tunnels and water banks.

Walks will take place in hundreds of cities in dozens of countries across six continents raising awareness for the millions who remain enslaved across the globe. To participate in your local Walk for Freedom and learn more, click here.

