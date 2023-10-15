American Cancer Society hosts Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The American Cancer Society hosted the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Event on Sunday morning at Ostiningo Park.

This 3- to 5-mile non-competitive walk was a great way for the community to show their support for someone who has dealt with breast cancer. Individuals had the opportunity to lead a team, join an existing team or participate solo.

“I’ve actually been coming to this event for 15 years originally in honor of my best friend who passed away from breast cancer,” said Breast Cancer Survivor Becky Merges. “And now I come for myself. I’ve been coming for quite a while now.”

Making Strides is a celebration of courage and hope, a movement uniting communities to end breast cancer as we know it. For three decades, these walks have collectively grown into the nation’s largest and most impactful breast cancer movement. They have provided a supportive community for courageous breast cancer survivors and metastatic breast cancer thrivers, caregivers, and families alike.

Many of the survivors encouraged women and men to get their mammograms to detect early signs of cancer.

