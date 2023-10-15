Binghamton Black Bears open up 23-24 season with win over Elmira River Sharks

Binghamton Black Bears
Binghamton Black Bears(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Oct. 14, 2023 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - In the opening game of the FPHL season, the Binghamton Black Bears beat the Elmira River Sharks, 7-3. Forward Connor Smith was the First Star of the game with four points, two goals, and two assists.

At 13:44 in the first period, Smith broke the scoreless tie. Brenden Stanko, Smith’s college linemate, would score the second goal of the period just a few minutes later. Binghamton ended first up 2-0.

Over the next two periods, Binghamton continued to outscore the River Sharks 5-3, with Thomas Wray, Tyson Kirkby, Dustin Jesseau, and Austin Thompson each scoring a goal for the Black Bears to secure the win.

Next up for the Black Bears is a date with the Danbury Hat Tricks on October 20.

