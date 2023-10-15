Binghamton women’s soccer stays unbeaten in conference with 2-0 win over Vermont

VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton women’s soccer team kept their unbeaten record in the America East with a 2-0 win over Vermont on Sunday.

The Bearcats are currently in first place in the conference with a 4-0-2 conference record.

Olivia McKnight got the first goal for Binghamton in the 26th minute off an assist from Victoria McKnight.

Samiya Reid then scored Binghamton’s second goal just six minutes later in the 32nd minute.

Next up, the Bearcats will host second-place Maine on Sunday at noon.

