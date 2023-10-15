Once Upon a Child in Vestal hosts annual Coat & Boot Event

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Once Upon a Child in Vestal hosted their annual Coat and Boot event from Friday to Sunday featuring gently used coats and boots for children.

The store offered second-hand name-brand clothing items, shoes, toys, book equipment and furniture for babies, toddlers and youth.

“Right now there is a lot of concentration on sustainable shopping,” said Co-Owner of Once Upon a Child John Archie. ”So when you purchase second-hand items, it really helps reduce the impact on the environment and the earth. A lot of people prefer second-hand versus regular retail, so as a resell store, we tend to do pretty well these days.”

In addition to the coat and boot event, the store had multiple sales to give customers an option to shop for items at a cheaper price.

The event helped customers get their children prepared for the upcoming winter months.

