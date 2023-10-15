Unsettled week ahead

Tonight: Cloudy with isolated showers. Low: 42-46.

Monday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Chance of rain 40%. High: 47-56.

Monday Night: Cloudy with isolated showers. Low: 37-44.

Tuesday: Partial sun. High: 57. Low: 43.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. High: 59. Low: 42.

Thursday: Sun and clouds. High: 63. Low: 50.

Friday: Cloudy with afternoon showers. Chance of rain 40%. High: 61. Low: 48.

Saturday: Cloudy with showers. Chance of rain 60%. High: 56. Low: 45.

Sunday: Much cooler with isolated showers. Chance of rain 30%. High: 48. Low: 39.

Forecast Discussion:

Lake-effect rain showers will slowly taper off. Clouds will remain, with lows falling to the low-40s.

More lake-enhanced showers will develop on Monday as winds will blow from the north. The chance of rain is 40%. Highs will be a bit warmer than the weekend, with highs in the mid-50s for most. Monday night will see showers off and on, with lows in the lower 40s.

Clouds will remain for Tuesday, with highs once again reaching the mid-50s. Clouds will clear as we head into Wednesday and Thursday, with some sunshine peaking through clouds both days. Highs will be in the upper-50s and low-60s.

An area of low-pressure will start to approach from the west on Friday, which will allow for increasing clouds, and afternoon rain. Highs will be in the low-60s. The rain will continue throughout the overnight and into Saturday, as a cold front swings across. Highs will be in the mid-50s. Sunday will be much cooler, with lingering showers. Highs will reach the upper-40s.

