Binghamton police close section of Main Street, man handcuffed

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- There was heavy police presence was spotted along a closed down street in Binghamton on Monday afternoon.

The scene occurred along the 100 block of Main St. around 3:30 p.m. 12 News was at the scene and saw law enforcement handcuff and detain a man in the back of a Binghamton Police vehicle. Law enforcement could be seen talking amongst each other in a blocked off section of the block.

At the scene officials paid particular attention to one residence but this could not be confirmed.

12 News reached out to officials for details but have yet to hear back. This is a developing story, stay with 12 News for the latest updates.

