Binghamton volleyball beats Albany in straight sets for fifth consecutive win

By Jackson Neill
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton volleyball team beat Albany 3-0 to capture their fifth straight win.

With this victory, the Bearcats stay undefeated in conference and in first place in the America East.

Although Binghamton did not lose a set, this match came down to just a few points as Binghamton won the first two sets 25-23 and then the third 25-20.

Next up, the Bearcats will continue their conference schedule on Thursday at UMBC at 5 p.m.

