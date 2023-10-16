Chenango Co. Historical Society to host Boscov’s annual ‘Friends Helping Friends’ event

(WBNG)
By Autriya Maneshni
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHENANGO COUNTY (WBNG) -- The Chenango County Historical Society invites community members to purchase a shopping pass for Boscov’s annual “Friends Helping Friends” event.

The fundraiser helps to fund initiatives and different programs that the historical society participates in, including field trips for schools. The Executive Director of the Chenango County Historical Society Jessica Moquin said that 100% of the proceeds from passes sold will go directly towards supporting operations at the museum.

“We have over 50,000 artifacts and probably that many pieces of paperwork in our archives so this fundraiser is really important,” said Moquin. “It helps support all those things we do here in the museum.”

Those who attend and make a $5 donation to the museum will receive the shopping pass. The fundraiser day will be Oct. 18.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skateboarder killed after being struck by vehicle
Police in Ohio said a woman and child were hit by a car.
23-year-old woman, 1-year-old child struck by car, police say
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Public Service Commission approves NYSEG’s Reliable Energy New York Plan: How will this effect customers?
A21 hosts global Walk for Freedom to fight human trafficking

Latest News

‘West Learning Center’ hosts grand opening for food pantry
American Cancer Society hosts Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk
Once Upon a Child in Vestal hosts annual Coat & Boot Event
Once Upon a Child in Vestal hosts annual Coat & Boot Event