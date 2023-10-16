Chenango Co. Historical Society to host Boscov’s annual ‘Friends Helping Friends’ event

CHENANGO COUNTY (WBNG) -- The Chenango County Historical Society invites community members to purchase a shopping pass for Boscov’s annual “Friends Helping Friends” event.

The fundraiser helps to fund initiatives and different programs that the historical society participates in, including field trips for schools. The Executive Director of the Chenango County Historical Society Jessica Moquin said that 100% of the proceeds from passes sold will go directly towards supporting operations at the museum.

“We have over 50,000 artifacts and probably that many pieces of paperwork in our archives so this fundraiser is really important,” said Moquin. “It helps support all those things we do here in the museum.”

Those who attend and make a $5 donation to the museum will receive the shopping pass. The fundraiser day will be Oct. 18.

