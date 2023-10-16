Classic fall forecast: clouds, rain and cool temperatures

Tonight: Cloudy with isolated showers. Low: 38-46.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated showers. High: 49-58.

Tuesday Night: Partly-to-mostly cloudy skies. Low: 38-45.

Wednesday: Sun and clouds. High: 59. Low: 41.

Thursday: Sun and clouds. High: 63. Low: 51.

Friday: Cloudy with afternoon showers. Chance of rain 40%. High: 61. Low: 49.

(WBNG)

Saturday: Cloudy with showers. Chance of rain 70%. High: 55. Low: 44.

Sunday: Much cooler with isolated showers. Chance of rain 30%. High: 50. Low: 38.

Monday: Cloudy. High: 49. Low: 35.

Forecast Discussion:

Lake-effect showers will slowly start to taper off throughout the overnight period. Lows will fall into the low-40s.

Most of Tuesday will remain dry, but isolated showers can’t be ruled out, thanks once again to the upper-level low in Canada, setting off the lake-effect. Highs Tuesday will be seasonable, with highs in the mid-50s. The good news is that rain will not be in the forecast Wednesday and Thursday, as winds shift to the west, allowing for some clearing. Temperatures on both days will be in the low-60s.

The dry weather does not last, as an area of low-pressure moves from the west during the day Friday. Showers will develop Friday afternoon, and continue into the day Saturday. Highs on Friday will reach the low-60s. A cold front will swing across during the overnight Friday, leading to cooler temperatures, with highs much more seasonable, with most seeing temperatures climb into the mid-50s.

Cooler air from Canada will move in for Sunday and Monday, with lingering isolated showers possible. Highs will struggle to reach the upper-40s, with cloudy skies both days.

