Cyber security experts & law enforcement warn the dangers of social media scams

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Social media is now the leading contact method for scammers to access your information and in doing so, getting billions of dollars from it.

New data from the Federal Trade Commission, or FTC, showed Americans lost around $2.7 billion to social media scams since 2021.

“We still get reports from the phone and mail scams, but online and particularly social media are the leading cause of scams that we are seeing locally,” said Town of Vestal Police Captain Christopher Streno.

One in four Americans have fallen victim to fraud that originated on social media over the past two years including online shopping, fake investment and romance scams are the most popular types of scams on social media according to the FTC.

“There are various tactics for scammers to get that information from the victims,” said Binghamton University Associate Professor Guanhua Yan. “Particularly those are social engineering tactics. People are always trying to exploit the human weakness.”

Yan has spent his career in cybersecurity, working for large-scale networks such as the Internet and 5G networks. He said it’s only sometimes that scammers will ask for credit card information but instead might get you to fill out a quiz asking personal questions.

“On the personality quizzes on social media, they will ask for the color of the first car you owned, your mother’s maiden name and your street,” he said. “Those are the things you might use for security questions for your bank, and that’s how they get access to that without ever getting the card number.”

Forty-four% of reports point to fraud related to buying or selling products online. Consumers will buy a product online with a debit or credit card and the product never reaches their front door.

“They can use the same tools legitimate advertisers use to target people with bogus ads,” FTC Senior Data Researcher Emma Fletcher told 12 News. “They’re able to target people based on personal details, and that gives them a real edge. It’s something we’re very concerned about.”

When people realize they have purchased a product that might never come to their house, the company they thought they invested in suddenly dissolves, or the new online romance they sparked abruptly ends, it’s often too late as many of the scammers are far from the reach of local law enforcement.

“The truth is that many of these scammers are out of the area if not in another continent,” said Streno. “They are protected by layers of the dark web and different platforms, and most times, it’s impossible for a local agency to find the culprit in these cases.”

Although they might not be able to track down the criminal, it is still encouraged that you contact the fraud division of your local police department so they can file a report. The police report is often used by financial institutions. If in need to report a scam, contact the FTC at the link and notify your bank or credit card issuer.

