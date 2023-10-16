A gloomy Storm Track 12 Forecast

A midweek warm up
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 0-.10″ 30% High 56 (52-58) Wind N 10-20 mph

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy, showers. 0-.05″ Low 42 (38-44) Wind NNW 5-10 mph

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 0-.05″ 20% High 54 (50-56) Wind NW 5-10 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Showers. 0-T” Low 40 Wind NW becoming W Calm-5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 60 Low 40

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy. High 60 Low 48

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain and showers. 40% High 60 Low 48

SATRUDAY: Cloudy with rain and showers. 60% High 54 Low 44

SUNDAY: Cloudy with rain and showers. 30% High 48 Low 36

An upper level low, along with a northerly wind will give us clouds and showers Monday and Tuesday.

As the low moves out, and winds turn westerly, We’ll have partly cloudy skies Wednesday and Thursday.

A low moving in from the west will give us clouds, rain and showers Friday and into the weekend.

There could be some isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures could fall through the day, Saturday.

This will lead to some cooler conditions by Sunday.

