Kidney transplant patient struggles to find transportation to hospital

By Shabeli Acevedo
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) -- In July of this year, Christine Griffith-Crandal went to visit the doctor after not feeling well for a concerning amount of time. Following that visit she was diagnosed with more than 40 Staghorn Stones on each side of her body.

The Doctor made Griffith-Crandal aware that the Staghorn Stones are worse than Kidney Stones because they are made from bacteria. Due to weight as a factor, the surgery was unable to be done in Broome County, so she was sent to Upstate Medical Center in Syracuse.

Griffith-Crandal’s biggest issue has been getting to Syracuse for her appointment because Medicaid has continuously canceled her transportation to Upstate Medical Center.

“On the 25th I get a call from Advanced at 11:20 at night saying ‘we’re canceling your cab,’” said Griffith-Crandal. “It’s the 25th, the night before I’m supposed to have two life-saving surgeries and you are canceling my cab.”

She had part of the stones removed on Sept. 26 but, her medical transportation canceled her post-operation appointment forcing her to reschedule for Oct. 31 while she is still in need of a second surgery.

If interested in helping, visit the link and send a message.

