Man killed by auger on construction site, coroner confirmed

A man in Indiana was killed in a construction accident Friday afternoon.
A man in Indiana was killed in a construction accident Friday afternoon.(WITN)
By Evan Harris and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GOSHEN, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) – A man in Indiana was killed in a construction accident Friday afternoon, according to the Elkhart County Coroner’s Office.

Officials said Rodolfol Nuñez was cleaning equipment while working for Milestone Construction when his clothing got caught in an auger, pulling him into the machine.

Police said Nuñez was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

The coroner ruled his death as accidental.

Copyright 2023 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skateboarder killed after being struck by vehicle
Police in Ohio said a woman and child were hit by a car.
23-year-old woman, 1-year-old child struck by car, police say
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Public Service Commission approves NYSEG’s Reliable Energy New York Plan: How will this effect customers?
A21 hosts global Walk for Freedom to fight human trafficking

Latest News

Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
Classes cancelled at JSU after student killed on campus
‘West Learning Center’ hosts grand opening for food pantry
Chenango Co. Historical Society to host Boscov’s annual ‘Friends Helping Friends’ event
FILE - This photo shows a sign of Rite Aid on its store in Pittsburgh on Jan. 23, 2023. Rite...
Rite Aid seeks Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as it deals with lawsuits and losses
Nic Woodley
University football staffer arrested for exposing himself to young girl at Target, police say