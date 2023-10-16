Various war heroes from Oxford honored in ‘Riverview Cemetery Walk’

OXFORD, NY (WBNG) -- The Town and Village of Oxford is home to many heroes. That’s why this past Sunday, Oxford Historian Vicky House brought to life the history of some of those heroes in the “Riverview Cemetery Walk.”

“Oxford is a very small community,” said House. “When you look at a map and then you compare it to the world, the impact that these people made and their service to their community and their country is huge.”

One of the heroes House highlighted during the walk was Eliot Payson Corbin. He served as an ambulance and sanitation Private during WWI. According to a note at the bottom of one of the letters Corbin would send home, he didn’t know it at the time, but he was treating soldiers from the “Lost Battalion.”

That term was used to describe a group of soldiers who were isolated by German forces and suffered major casualties in the line of defense.

Corbin wrote in his letter: “We have been busy late by bandaging up wounded. One boy told, when I was fixing him up, that it seemed as if he must cry, he was so glad and happy to be back with us again.”

“Some people will say, ambulance drivers and sanitation people, which are medical units, didn’t do that much,” said House. “But he did and I consider him a hero no matter what.”

Riverview Cemetery is almost 20 acres and houses stones of all shapes and sizes. The cemetery is maintained by volunteers and walks like this showcase those efforts.

“It just sheds light on how hard we really work,” said Riverview Cemetery Board of Trustees President Annie Paster. “We are a board of complete volunteers, so we volunteer our time, our energy and our effort in order to make this aspect of our community a little bit better.”

House said this walk should also be a reminder to hear the stories of heroes before it’s too late.

“Honor the heroes,” said House. “They are amazing people. They want to share their stories and their history and do it before they’re in here. That way you’ll appreciate it more.”

