‘West Learning Center’ hosts grand opening for food pantry

(WBNG) -- The West Learning Center had its food pantry grand opening on Monday in honor of “World Food Day.”

The grand opening came following the Southern Tier Food Pantry’s $14,000 grant to the West Learning Center to expand its pantry. Officials said the funds were used to buy two new coolers for perishable foods in efforts to combat food insecurity in the Southern Tier.

Principal of the Broome Tioga BOCES West Learning Center Maria Keesler shared that the food insecurity issue is the most challenging aspect in the community.

“Because food insecurity is one of the most challenging things that our community is facing, this is a great way that we can support the entire community,” said Keesler. “So, were really excited and we couldn’t have done this without the support of the food bank of the southern tier and so were really excited.”

Food pantry pick-up will be every Wednesday from noon to 2 p.m. The pantry is operated by Broome Tioga BOCES students as a way to teach work-based learning skills.

Follow the link to learn more information.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.