2 arrested in Westside Binghamton shots fired investigation

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Police Department announced two people were arrested following an investigation into a shots fired incident that occurred on Main and Cedar streets.

Police charged Shaquan Johnson, 22, of Binghamton with the following:

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree

Reckless endangerment in the first degree

Tampering with physical evidence

Endangering the welfare of a child

Police charged Kyerria Haggerty, 20, of Binghamton with the following:

Tampering with physical evidence

Endangering the welfare of a child

Binghamton Police said an investigation determined an altercation occurred just in front of 132 Main St. which resulted in shots being fired from a handgun, but no one was struck by gunfire.

Detectives and the Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force executed a search warrant at the residence and found cocaine, methylenedioxymethamphetamine, packaging material and multiple loaded organizers from within the residence. A K9 also assisted.

Police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun that was found discarded outside of the residence.

Johnson and Haggerty were arrested on drug charges.

According to a news release from the Binghamton Police Department, around 2:51 p.m. on Monday, the patrol division responded to an area surrounding Main and Cedar streets for a report of gunshots fired and bystanders fleeing the area.

Police said an investigation determined the alleged gunshots came from the area of 132 Main St. The location was secured from the public for investigation.

Nearby schools, such as Horace Mann Elementary and Seton Catholic Central High School underwent lockout for precautionary measures and safety protocols.

Initial investigation determined that a physical altercation involving multiple suspects occurred out front of the apartment building leading to multiple gunshots being fired by an unknown suspect, police said. The department said this incident was not a random act.

Police said suspects fled the area immediately and no gunshot victims were located but, one parked unoccupied car was struck by the gunfire. It was also noted that the persons involved were uncooperative with officers, police said.

Binghamton Police said the investigation is still ongoing and no new suspect information is available for public release. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Binghamton Police Detective Bureau at 607-772-7080. Tips may remain anonymous.

The Special Investigations Unit Task Force and the US Marshals Service assisted Binghamton officers.

