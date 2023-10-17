Aunt Mary’s House starts renovation on home for homeless pregnant women

NORWICH (WBNG) -- Creating a safe haven for pregnant and parenting women has been the mission of Aunt Mary’s for the past four years. Now, they are one step closer to fulfilling that mission by starting renovations on a home that will house homeless pregnant and parenting women.

“They may be homeless, living in their car or they may be in an abusive relationship,” said Aunt Mary’s Executive Director Brenda White. “We can get them out of that by bringing them into this home which will be their residence.”

This home will serve as an emergency and transitional shelter for mothers ages 18 years and older. The mother will be able to live in the home until the child turns 18 months old. If a mother chooses adoption as an alternative to keeping the baby, they can reside in the house for up to six months while Aunt Mary’s House supports the mother with the adoption process.

The house is being renovated from head to toe by Aunt Mary’s House staff and volunteers with CVfree Church.

“We tore out the kitchen, the paneling and carpeting,” said Aunt Mary’s House President Jen Westervelt. “This house is going to get a complete facelift and we are very excited about it.”

Aunt Mary’s House takes inspiration from Grandma’s House in Oregon: A home for pregnant and parenting women that has supported more than 250 women in the past 35 years.

Westervelt said she is hoping with this new home, Aunt Mary’s House can reach the same success by helping mothers move from crisis to stability.

“I am looking forward to celebrating our graduates of Aunt Mary’s House who will be part of a huge change for our community,” said Westervelt.

If you’d like to help Aunt Mary’s House with the renovations, you can contact the organization through its Facebook page.

