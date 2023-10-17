‘Coats for Kids’ on track to supply community for the harsh winter

(WBNG) -- WBNG is hosting its annual “Coats for Kids” drive in an effort to make sure children in the community are prepared for the cold winter season.

In the previous year, more than 1,500 coats were collected. Administrative Assistant with the Family Enrichment Center Rachel Faulks said the drive is on track to receive just as many coats as the 2022 season.

The coat drive is not exclusive to children, coats are available for babies to adults. Faulks said that children’s coats are distributed faster than adult jackets but in the case a jacket is not available you may come back for a new shipment.

Faulks warned those looking for a coat it is best to be prepared and get one before the weather gets severe.

“Children grow, children are rough on clothes. So, they really need coats,” said Faulks. “We have people moving into the area for all sorts of reasons and people need to stay warm. Something every single person deserves is to stay warm this winter and we’ve had some pretty brutal storms these past years.”

A list of drop-off locations can be found here. All coats are dry-cleaned for free by Bates Troy.

