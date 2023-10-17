Construction announced to begin ‘Landbank Affordable Homes’ in Binghamton

(WBNG)
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton westside is home to the Broome County Landbank, to which Mayor Jared Kraham and other city leaders announced construction on the way for the location.

This is the first property to be rehabilitated through the city’s $2 million investment in the “Landbank Affordable Homes Program.” The program was an award announced by former Binghamton Mayor Rich David in October 2021. The award was intended to support construction costs for 10 to 12 single-family homes through 2025.

This is the type of investment that residents want to see,” said Kraham. “I know the residents surrounding this property are thrilled to see some action this home needs a little TLC, but the bones are very good, and we are excited to see these rehabs begin in the City of Binghamton.”

This is the first of eight properties the landbank has planned to renovate in the next few years. The first property is expected to be available for purchase in 2024.

