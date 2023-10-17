Gov. Hochul to travel to Israel

(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul is traveling to Israel Tuesday for a solidarity mission with the Jewish State.

The governor said she plans to meet with diplomatic leaders and communities devasted after Hamas, an Islamist group, initiated a surprise attack on the nation on Oct. 7, killing hundreds.

New York State has the highest percentage of Jews in the country. It is home to 21% of the country’s 7.6 million Jewish people as of 2020.

“As the governor of the largest Jewish population outside Israel, I recognize we have a unique and solemn responsibility to support Israel during this critical moment,” Hochul said.

Governor Hochul led a bipartisan coalition of 17 governors to stand in solidarity with Israel. She issued a letter to the federal government to express broad support for Israel and reaffirmed the country’s commitment to work with the US Department of State to ensure the safe return of Americans.

The governor said she was proud to stand with the other governors to show support for the country.

