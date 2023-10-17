‘Jewish Voices for Peace’ call on community members to join protests for peace across the nation

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Currently, all over the world people are reacting to and are affected by Hamas’ deadly attack on Israel and the Israeli counter-attack on Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip.

The “Jewish Voice for Peace” organization for Palestinian Liberation and Judaism Beyond Zionism called for a demonstration to be held around the nation for a ceasefire. The group took to the front of the Federal Building in Binghamton on Monday to demonstrate its call for peace.

A Jewish Voice for Peace Carolina Sitrin member shared the toll this war has taken on her as an avid activist.

“I have been an activist all my life, I demonstrate. I usually feel charged, energized,” said Sitrin. “I don’t feel energized here. I’m feeling sad. I’m feeling there are four of us here and there should be four thousand.”

Despite low numbers at the local demonstration, protests of large numbers are happening across the nation including the protest that will take place on Wednesday in Washington D.C.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.