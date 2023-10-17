Junior League of Binghamton to host ‘New Member Night’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Junior League of Binghamton will be hosting a “New Member Night” on Wednesday and want to welcome new women to the league.

The league falls under the umbrella of the International Junior League whose mission is to empower women to act as agents of social change. Since the league was founded, it has contributed more than $350,000 to the community and various projects on the Arts, education, health care and more.

Community Vice President Valerie Monaco shared the league’s openness to new members.

“We are hoping for some new faces to come out and join the junior league,” said Monaco. “We are a great organization of women and we’d love to have you.”

The event will be held at Thirsty’s Tavern at 46 South Washington St. suite 4 on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. for those looking to join and make a difference in the community.

