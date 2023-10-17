More isolated showers

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 0-.05″ 20% High 56 (52-58) Wind NW 5-10 mph

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy. Periods of mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Low 42 (38-44)

Wind NW becoming S Calm-5 mph

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High 60 (56-62) Wind SW 3-8 mph

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear. Low 40 Wind S 5-10 mph

THURSDAY: Partly cloudy, increasing clouds. High 64 Low 50

FRIDAY: Cloudy with rain and showers. 40% High 60 Low 48

SATRUDAY: Cloudy with rain and showers. 60% High 54 Low 42

SUNDAY: Cloudy with rain and showers. 30% High 48 Low 36

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 20% High 50 Low 36

Even as the upper level low moves eastward, along with a northwest breeze, we’ll have clouds and

isolated showers today. Skies will be mostly cloudy tonight. There will be some patchy fog.

With the low moving out, and winds turning southerly, we’ll have partly cloudy skies Wednesday and Thursday.

A low moving in from the west will give us clouds, rain and showers Friday and into the weekend.

There could be some isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures could fall through the day, Saturday.

This will lead to some cooler conditions by Sunday into Monday.

