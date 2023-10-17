Owego Halloween light display is back for a 3rd year

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Three years ago, a couple in Owego started their very own Halloween light show at their house on Hullsville Road.

James and Natasha Thesing created a one-of-a-kind front yard light show to share with their community. Attached to music that Natasha has picked out, James creates an animated light show on the house that tells a story.

This year, the pair added light beams on their roof to give viewers more of a concert feel to the show. Their main goal is to have something fun and free for families to enjoy.

The Thesings’ said they are happy to give back to the community and see the pure joy on the family’s faces.

“You can bring your family, you can bring your friends, you can really bring anyone you want,” James Thesing said. “You can watch, you can talk about it. We have a lot of people who are just really blown away, trying to figure out how everything is done. They think projection is involved. It gives you something to talk about.”

James 3D printed some of the decorations and wired them to move.

You can find the light show at 1487 Hullsville Rd. until Nov. 5. Shortly after this one ends, they will be creating their Christmas light show.

The shows are at 7, 8, 9 and 10 p.m. through your car radio on station 87.9 F.M.

Copyright 2023 WBNG. All rights reserved.