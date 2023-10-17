State Police announce additional indictments in case of murdered Ithaca man
ITHACA (WBNG) -- In August, New York State Police and city officials declared that Thomas Rath, 33-years-old, who was initially reported missing, was murdered.
Several individuals were arrested over the summer. But police determined that that number would increase. Of the individuals arrested, two are facing second-degree murder charges, and others are facing kidnapping charges.
As of October, a Tioga County Grand Jury has forwarded the following indictments to the Tioga County Court and was arraigned on Oct. 6.
Joseph M. Howell, 37-years-old of Newfield, NY
- Murder in the first degree, a class A-I felony
- Murder in the second degree, a class A-I felony
- Kidnapping in the first degree, a class A-I felony
- Three counts of intimidating a Witness, a class E felony
Colleen E. Dillon, 31-years-old of Newfield, NY
- Murder in the first degree, a class A-I felony
- Murder in the second degree, a class A-I felony
- Kidnapping in the first degree, a class A-I felony
Kysha S. Radcliff, 39-years-old of Lansing, NY
- Kidnapping in the first degree a class A-I felony
On Oct. 16 the following indictments were made by the grand jury and arraigned by the Tioga County Court.
Jonathan Glennon, 31-years-old of Ithaca, NY
- Murder in the first degree, a class A-I felony
- Murder in the second degree, a class A-I felony
- Kidnapping in the first degree, a class A-I felony
Additional indictments are pending. Listed below are the arrests made prior to October 2023.
Angelo Baez, 48-years-old of Ithaca, NY
- Murder in the second degree, class A-” felony
- Kidnapping in the first degree, class A-I felony
Jonathan Glennon, 31-years-old of Ithaca, NY
- Murder in the second degree, class A-I felony
Colleen E. Dillon, 31-years-old of Newfield, NY
- Kidnapping in the first degree, class A-I felony
Zayne G. Burlingame, 30-years-old of Ithaca, NY
- Kidnapping in the first degree, class A-I felony
Mark F. Beatty, 35-years-old of Ithaca, NY
- Kidnapping in the first degree, class “A-I” felony
Robert W. Hines, 52-years-old of Candor, NY
- Kidnapping in the first degree, class A-I felony
Neraida A. Sobrado-Torres, 43-years-old of Ithaca
- Kidnapping in the first degree, class A-I felony
Jack J. Benjamin Jr., 39-years-old of Ithaca, NY
- Kidnapping in the first degree, class A-I felony
Brelynn B. Vorrasi, 27-years-old of Lodi, NY
- Kidnapping in the first degree, class A-I felony
Justin M. Knapp, 36-years-old of Ithaca, NY
- Kidnapping in the first degree, class A-I felony
