State Police announce additional indictments in case of murdered Ithaca man

By WBNG Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ITHACA (WBNG) -- In August, New York State Police and city officials declared that Thomas Rath, 33-years-old, who was initially reported missing, was murdered.

Several individuals were arrested over the summer. But police determined that that number would increase. Of the individuals arrested, two are facing second-degree murder charges, and others are facing kidnapping charges.

As of October, a Tioga County Grand Jury has forwarded the following indictments to the Tioga County Court and was arraigned on Oct. 6.

Joseph M. Howell, 37-years-old of Newfield, NY

  • Murder in the first degree, a class A-I felony
  • Murder in the second degree, a class A-I felony
  • Kidnapping in the first degree, a class A-I felony
  • Three counts of intimidating a Witness, a class E felony

Colleen E. Dillon, 31-years-old of Newfield, NY

  • Murder in the first degree, a class A-I felony
  • Murder in the second degree, a class A-I felony
  • Kidnapping in the first degree, a class A-I felony

Kysha S. Radcliff, 39-years-old of Lansing, NY

  • Kidnapping in the first degree a class A-I felony

On Oct. 16 the following indictments were made by the grand jury and arraigned by the Tioga County Court.

Jonathan Glennon, 31-years-old of Ithaca, NY

  • Murder in the first degree, a class A-I felony
  • Murder in the second degree, a class A-I felony
  • Kidnapping in the first degree, a class A-I felony

Additional indictments are pending. Listed below are the arrests made prior to October 2023.

Angelo Baez, 48-years-old of Ithaca, NY

  • Murder in the second degree, class A-” felony
  • Kidnapping in the first degree, class A-I felony

Jonathan Glennon, 31-years-old of Ithaca, NY

  • Murder in the second degree, class A-I felony

Colleen E. Dillon, 31-years-old of Newfield, NY

  • Kidnapping in the first degree, class A-I felony

Zayne G. Burlingame, 30-years-old of Ithaca, NY

  • Kidnapping in the first degree, class A-I felony

Mark F. Beatty, 35-years-old of Ithaca, NY

  • Kidnapping in the first degree, class “A-I” felony

Robert W. Hines, 52-years-old of Candor, NY

  • Kidnapping in the first degree, class A-I felony

Neraida A. Sobrado-Torres, 43-years-old of Ithaca

  • Kidnapping in the first degree, class A-I felony

Jack J. Benjamin Jr., 39-years-old of Ithaca, NY

  • Kidnapping in the first degree, class A-I felony

Brelynn B. Vorrasi, 27-years-old of Lodi, NY

  • Kidnapping in the first degree, class A-I felony

Justin M. Knapp, 36-years-old of Ithaca, NY

  • Kidnapping in the first degree, class A-I felony

